Debris disposal grant funding available for qualifying counties after March flooding

Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help afflicted areas.(AP)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, Governor Andy Beshear and Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet (EEC) Secretary Rebecca Goodman announced that grants up to $25,000 are available to qualifying counties for flood debris cleanup.

Grants will be made available to the 48 counties with declared states of emergency associated with March flooding. The funding can be used to cover the cost of collecting, transporting and disposing of municipal solid waste resulting from flooding.

Counties eligible for funding include: Adair, Anderson, Breathitt, Boyd, Butler, Calloway, Carter, Casey, Clark, Clay, Cumberland, Edmonson, Elliott, Estill, Fayette, Floyd, Franklin, Graves, Green, Greenup, Jackson, Jessamine, Johnson, Knott, Laurel, Lawrence, Lee, Leslie, Letcher, Lincoln, Madison, Magoffin, Martin, Menifee, Metcalfe, Morgan, Owen, Owsley, Perry, Pike, Powell, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Spencer, Todd, Trigg, Wolfe, and Woodford.

“Many counties across the commonwealth were devastated by these floods, and some had been impacted by ice storms right before the flooding, too,” Gov. Beshear said. “I want to make sure that on Team Kentucky, no one gets left behind during a challenge like this. We still have a long way to go, but we are happy to provide resources to these communities to help with their initial recovery efforts.”

“We encourage all eligible counties to take advantage of this opportunity to assist in the removal and proper disposal of municipal solid waste associated with the recent flooding,” Secretary Goodman said.

Kentuckians affected by recent flooding are urged to be safe and environmentally conscious when cleaning and disposing of material. Potential hazards include asbestos, mold and toxic chemicals.

Storm debris handling guidance and additional resources can be found on the EEC website.

Kentuckians should contact their local solid waste coordinator to learn if debris will be picked up curbside or if debris must be taken to a designated location.

Kentucky restricts open burning. Burning is permitted only in limited circumstances and under specific conditions. The burning of household trash other than uncoated paper products is illegal year-round.

