Fire destroys camper on Shady Drive in Bowling Green

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Crews were on the scene of a camper fire Tuesday morning. It happened at a mobile home park on Shady Drive.

The mother of the man who lives there says her son was not home. The camper is located behind her house.

Numerous fire departments responded to the scene, including Barren River, Richardsville, Gott, Smiths Grove, and Bowling Green.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.

