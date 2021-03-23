Advertisement

Funding to improve water supply and other innovations coming to Perry and Floyd Counties

Governor Andy Beshear and Congressman Hal Rogers made the announcement Monday.
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:40 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Millions in federal funds are going to Kentucky’s Appalachian region for projects to improve water supply, modernize businesses and train workers.

Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear and Republican U.S. Rep. Hal Rogers announced the $14 million in funding on Monday.

The money comes from federal Abandoned Mine Lands grants. The money is typically steered to economic projects in coal mining regions.

Perry County and the city of Wheelwright in Floyd County will receive millions in funding to improve their water systems.

