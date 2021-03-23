Advertisement

Gov. Beshear orders flags lowered to half staff in remembrance of Boulder victims

Flags ordered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives
Flags ordered to half-staff to honor those who lost their lives(WYMT)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 5:54 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WBKO) - In accordance with a proclamation from the White House, Gov. Andy Beshear has directed that flags at all state office buildings be lowered to half-staff until sunset on Saturday, March 27, 2021, in honor and remembrance of the victims of the acts of violence perpetrated on March 22, 2021, in Boulder, Colorado.

Gov. Beshear encourages individuals, businesses and organizations throughout the commonwealth to join in this tribute. Flag status information is available at https://governor.ky.gov/flag-status.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers

Latest News

Scholarship donation benefits three Barren County area school districts
Scholarship for barren county schools
John Kelly (right) and Connie Smith (left) were both inducted in the Business Hall of Fame...
Junior Achievement inducts 2021 laureates into Business Hall of Fame in virtual presentation
Courtyard by Marriott
Local hotel, hospitality industry starting to bounce back after devastating losses in 2020
Coronavirus in Kentucky
Gov. Beshear says Kentucky breaks weekly vaccination record, again
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come