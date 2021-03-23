Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says Kentucky breaks weekly vaccination record, again

By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a Shot of Hope during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 893 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total 421,999 to cases.

436 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 93 in the ICU. patients 48 remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.93%.

The governor also announced 11 new deaths on Sunday. The state reported four new audit deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,814.

4,783,250 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,255 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers

Latest News

Scholarship donation benefits three Barren County area school districts
Scholarship for barren county schools
John Kelly (right) and Connie Smith (left) were both inducted in the Business Hall of Fame...
Junior Achievement inducts 2021 laureates into Business Hall of Fame in virtual presentation
Courtyard by Marriott
Local hotel, hospitality industry starting to bounce back after devastating losses in 2020
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come