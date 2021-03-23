Gov. Beshear says Kentucky breaks weekly vaccination record, again

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentucky broke a weekly vaccination record with 198,447 new Kentuckians receiving a Shot of Hope during the last reporting week, beginning on March 16.

The previously weekly record was 165,217 new Kentuckians receiving a vaccine in the week beginning on March 9.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 893 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the statewide total 421,999 to cases.

436 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 93 in the ICU. patients 48 remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.93%.

The governor also announced 11 new deaths on Sunday. The state reported four new audit deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,814.

4,783,250 tests have been administered in the state so far, and at least 49,255 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.