Gov. Beshear vetoes open records bill shielding lawmakers

FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.
FILE - Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear speaks at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky.(Timothy D. Easley | (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley))
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has vetoed a bill he says would weaken the state’s open records law.

Gov. Andy Beshear focused most of his criticism on a provision intended to remove the right for court appeals when requests to review legislative records are denied.

The governor on Tuesday called it a “recipe for secrecy.” The bill generated a backlash from open-records advocates.

But it passed the Republican-led legislature by comfortable margins - more than enough to override the Democratic governor’s veto. Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session.

