Gov. Beshear vetoes open records bill shielding lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky’s governor has vetoed a bill he says would weaken the state’s open records law.

Gov. Andy Beshear focused most of his criticism on a provision intended to remove the right for court appeals when requests to review legislative records are denied.

The governor on Tuesday called it a “recipe for secrecy.” The bill generated a backlash from open-records advocates.

But it passed the Republican-led legislature by comfortable margins - more than enough to override the Democratic governor’s veto. Lawmakers will reconvene next week for the final two days of this year’s session.

