Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following pursuit on I-65

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 22, 2021 around 8:30 a.m. a trooper with KSP’s DESI West Interdiction Unit saw a 2012 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on I-65 near the 12 mile marker northbound. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the car did not stop.

Police say the car accelerated and continued north on I-65 into Warren County. While fleeing from law enforcement police say the Altima struck the side of a Ford pickup truck that was traveling north near the 22 mile marker. The car stopped near the 42 mile marker of I-65 after police used a tire deflation device. The driver of the car, 18 year-old Joel Panhalkar of Franklin, Tennessee was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He was charged with the following.

Speeding 26MPH or more

Reckless Driving

Fleeing or Evading 1st (Motor Vehicle)

Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer)

Criminal Mischief 1st Degree

Possession of Marijuana

