Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following pursuit on I-65

By Lauren Hanson
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - On March 22, 2021 around 8:30 a.m. a trooper with KSP’s DESI West Interdiction Unit saw a 2012 Nissan Altima traveling at a high rate of speed on I-65 near the 12 mile marker northbound. The trooper activated his emergency equipment and the car did not stop.

Police say the car accelerated and continued north on I-65 into Warren County. While fleeing from law enforcement police say the Altima struck the side of a Ford pickup truck that was traveling north near the 22 mile marker. The car stopped near the 42 mile marker of I-65 after police used a tire deflation device. The driver of the car, 18 year-old Joel Panhalkar of Franklin, Tennessee was arrested and taken to the Warren County Regional Jail.

He was charged with the following.

  • Speeding 26MPH or more
  • Reckless Driving
  • Fleeing or Evading 1st (Motor Vehicle)
  • Wanton Endangerment 1st (Police Officer)
  • Criminal Mischief 1st Degree
  • Possession of Marijuana

