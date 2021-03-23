Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County School District will dismiss classes on Wednesday, March 24th at 11:45 am in observance of the funeral of John Luke Pitcock.

Pitcock was a student at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.

John Luke’s funeral will be at 1:00 pm on March 24th at the Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

For more information about John Luke’s arrangements, please visit Yokley-Trible Funeral Home’s website or Facebook page.

