Monroe County Schools will leave classes early on Wednesday

Generic school photo.
Generic school photo.(WBKO)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2021 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Monroe County School District will dismiss classes on Wednesday, March 24th at 11:45 am in observance of the funeral of John Luke Pitcock.

Pitcock was a student at Joe Harrison Carter Elementary School.

John Luke’s funeral will be at 1:00 pm on March 24th at the Tompkinsville Church of Christ.

For more information about John Luke’s arrangements, please visit Yokley-Trible Funeral Home’s website or Facebook page.

