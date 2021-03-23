Advertisement

New forest supervisor named for Daniel Boone National Forest

(WYMT)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ky. (AP) - The Forest Service has named a new supervisor for the Daniel Boone National Forest.

Officials said in a statement that H. Scott Ray will oversee 709,000 acres of forest in 21 eastern Kentucky counties.

He has been the acting forest supervisor since December and served as deputy forest supervisor for four years before that.

The statement says the Kentucky native grew up in Laurel County and began working with the U.S. Forest Service as a student volunteer at the age of 16.

Ray says he is honored by the opportunity and excited to work with others who help care for the forest.

