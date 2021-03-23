Patriots win 15th District; Gators advance to district championshp

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen County-Scottsville defeated Barren County 57-48 to take home the 15th District Championship. The Patriots and Trojans will both play in the 4th Region Tournament beginning Sunday, March 21.

Greenwood took down Warren Central 65-48, earning the Gators a spot in the 4th Region Touney for the first time since 2017.

Greenwood will now face Bowling Green in the 14th District Title game on Thursday, March 18. The match tips of at 6 p.m. at Bowling Green High School.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.