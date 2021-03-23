Advertisement

Patriots win 15th District; Gators advance to district championshp

By Hunter Smith
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:58 PM CDT|Updated: Mar. 17, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Allen County-Scottsville defeated Barren County 57-48 to take home the 15th District Championship. The Patriots and Trojans will both play in the 4th Region Tournament beginning Sunday, March 21.

Greenwood took down Warren Central 65-48, earning the Gators a spot in the 4th Region Touney for the first time since 2017.

Greenwood will now face Bowling Green in the 14th District Title game on Thursday, March 18. The match tips of at 6 p.m. at Bowling Green High School.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers

Latest News

Greenwood vs Barren County
Greenwood headed to Fourth Region Championship game
WKU Drops Doubleheader to North Dakota State
WKU Athletics announces limited tickets for spring sports on sale
Bowling Green defeat ACS 53-38 to advance to the 4th Region Championship game.
Purples hold off ACS; advance to 4th Region Title game
WKU Hilltoppers infielder Taylor Sanders (15) UAB Blazers vs WKU Hilltoppers game #1 on March...
Sanders earns C-USA Hitter of the Week.
Western Kentucky Hilltoppers outside hitter Paige Briggs (1) FAU Owls at WKU Hilltoppers, on...
No. 20 WKU claims C-USA East Division Title with sweep at MTSU