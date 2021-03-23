Purples hold off ACS; advance to 4th Region Title game

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Bowling Green Purples held off Allen County-Scottsville to come away with a 53-38 win in Monday’s 4th Region Semifinal. The victory advances the Purples to their eighth-straight regional championship game.

“A lot of work left to do,” said Bowling Green head coach DG Sherrill. “We’ll have a quality opponent on Wednesday night. But like I told the guys afterward, we’ve given ourselves a chance. We’ve given ourselves an opportunity.”

The Purples looked like they would run away with this game early after leading 17-6 at the end of the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Patriots fought their way back into the game cutting Bowling Green’s lead to just five. The Purples lead 24-19 at halftime.

“They gave us every we asked for. They’re a really good team, they’re really tough and really physical,” said Purples’ senior Isaiah Mason. “I think they gave us everything we wanted. They’re a great team so we just adjusted to that and kept playing our game.”

The third quarter saw both teams trading shots with one another. However Bowling Green was able to pull away in the fourth quarter.

“We ran our schemes right, we did want we wanted to do and we gave ourselves a chance,” said ACS head coach Brad Bonds. “Ultimately at the end of the day that’s really all this is about. Teaching kids how to play the game and giving themselves a chance to win.”

Mason finished with 21 points for Bowling Green. Turner Buttry followed with 15 points.

Senior Mason Shirley had 15 points for ACS, while Jax Cooper had 13. The pair combined for 28 of the Patriots 38 points.

Bowling Green will now face either Barren County or Greenwood in the 4th Region Championship game on Wednesday. The game will tip-off at 6 p.m. at E.A. Diddle Arena.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.