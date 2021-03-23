Red Cross volunteer inspired to get fully vaccinated against COVID

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Laura Minnicks is a volunteer with the Red Cross of South Central Kentucky. Minnicks also volunteers as a scribe at the Med Center Health COVID-19 vaccine clinic.

Although Minnicks originally thought she would never get the vaccine, but that all changed the first day she was volunteering after a man was brought to tears because he was so grateful to be there.

“He came in and sat down and when I asked him for his paperwork he started to cry. I asked him if something was wrong, he said no, we are just so grateful to get the vaccine. He said my wife and I have almost been held captive in our house we--haven’t seen our children--we haven’t been able to see our grandchildren. So after that, I decided I was probably being a little selfish about not having the vaccine so I decided to go ahead and get the vaccine,” said Laura Minnicks, Red Cross volunteer.

Minnicks now encourages others to get the COVID-19 vaccine and is fully vaccinated herself.

“I know that now with so many people getting the vaccine, people are able to get out they are able to be with their family and do things they have not been able to do in a whole year. So I am not apprehensive at all about telling people to come and get the vaccine,” Minnicks added.

To schedule your vaccination appointment with Med Center Health, text COVID to 270-796-4400.

