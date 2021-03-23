Shower chances return with continued warmth

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a cloudy and dry Monday, Tuesday will break the pattern as some scattered showers develop in the region!

Tuesday will have scattered showers possible, but not a washout to avoid any outdoor chores. Wednesday and Friday could see some stray activity, but our eyes are on Thursday as that is the soggy day of the week! We could even have thunderstorms on Thursday too! (WBKO)

Clouds stick around for Tuesday as we have some showers move into the region by Tuesday afternoon - not a complete washout, but a day where an umbrella nearby would be handy! Temps on Tuesday will be slightly cooler as we have more breezy winds along with the clouds and rain, but highs still manage to reach the upper 60s! Wednesday looks mainly dry, though we can’t rule out a stray shower possible in the afternoon with daytime heating. Speaking of daytime heating, we may see our warmest temperatures of the year so far with highs topping out in the mid 70s!

Showers return Thursday - a day that looks to be soggy that could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast with the periods of rain. There is the potential that any storm that does develop could be on the stronger side, but confidence isn’t high for the moment of writing this discussion. Check back with us as we evaluate more data and we’ll update you with the latest as we inch closer! Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region - leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return by Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region.

This spring pattern continues as we head into the following week as we continue to see seasonable temps as well as seasonable moisture. If April showers bring May flowers, will March showers bring us more April flowers? Heck, we already have March flowers - and we’d love to see them! Send us your spring flowers/tree bloom photos to wbko.com/photos to be featured on 13 News or on our website!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy. Scattered showers possible. High 69. Low 58. Winds S at 14 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. Stray showers possible. High 72. Low 57. Winds S at 14 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with rain likely. Thunder possible. Breezy. High 68. Low 53. Winds S at 13 mph.

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1910)

Record Low Today: 4 (1885)

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Sunrise: 6:44 a.m.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 24 / Small Particulate Matter: 36)

UV Index: Low (52 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: High (8.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1733 Mold Spore Count)

Monday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 71

Yesterday’s Low: 41

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.29″)

Yearly Precip: 13.80″ (+3.17″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

