The Pet Resort in Glasgow welcomes pets

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Pet Resort in Glasgow is a fun-filled place for all your pet needs.

“It is a facility for a daycare, boarding, and grooming. You can bring your dogs here and have a good time where they can come and socialize,” owner Ryan Simpson said.

The idea for the Pet Resort was born out of a need that Ryan and his wife Candace saw when they had a dog of their own and needed somewhere to keep him while they traveled.

" Across the different places we lived we took them to a lot of different daycares and boarding facilities. We lost him a couple of years ago and he inspired us to open this place,” Simpson said.

The Pet Resort offers an outdoor facility for your dogs to run and play and even a bed with their own TV in their kennel.

Personal Kennel (Kaley Skaggs)

