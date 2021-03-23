Advertisement

The Pet Resort in Glasgow welcomes pets

Owners Ryan and Candice
Owners Ryan and Candice(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 12:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Pet Resort in Glasgow is a fun-filled place for all your pet needs.

“It is a facility for a daycare, boarding, and grooming. You can bring your dogs here and have a good time where they can come and socialize,” owner Ryan Simpson said.

The idea for the Pet Resort was born out of a need that Ryan and his wife Candace saw when they had a dog of their own and needed somewhere to keep him while they traveled.

" Across the different places we lived we took them to a lot of different daycares and boarding facilities. We lost him a couple of years ago and he inspired us to open this place,” Simpson said.

The Pet Resort offers an outdoor facility for your dogs to run and play and even a bed with their own TV in their kennel.

Personal Kennel
Personal Kennel(Kaley Skaggs)

If you are interested in taking your dog to the Pet Resort you can find more information by clicking HERE.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Haley Silvers (left) and Ashley Vincent (right) stand side by side at the register where they...
Gas station employees save woman from abduction
Benjamin Brown, 32, of Cave City arrested on child abuse charges
Cave City man arrested for allegedly abusing three children
Missing person, Michael Carver.
Report: Missing homeless man hasn’t been seen since November
An Illinois toddler is dead after authorities said she got too close to the family dog's food...
Dog kills Illinois toddler after she got too close to its food bowl
Gov. Beshear signs several bills into law including HB 95 that caps cost-sharing requirements...
Gov. Beshear announces the signing of health care bills, several vetoes

Latest News

Camper Catches Fire in Warren County
Camper Catches Fire in Warren County
Gov. Beshear declared a state of emergency Feb. 28 and deployed state resources to help...
Debris disposal grant funding available for qualifying counties after March flooding
Camper fire on Shady Drive
Fire destroys camper on Shady Drive in Bowling Green
Jason Lindsey: Hooked On Science
Jason Lindsey: Hooked On Science