Warming for Wednesday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Tuesday brought us plenty of clouds but not much rain. Expect brighter skies Wednesday with some of the warmest temperatures we’ve experienced so far this year!

Wednesday starts with clouds before we go partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. That sunshine combined with breezy south/southwest winds, which could gust to around 30mph at times, will send temps soaring into the mid 70s! Skies stay fair Wednesday evening before an increase in clouds Wednesday night as a storm system approaches.

Showers return Thursday - a day that looks to be soggy that could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast with the periods of rain. There is the potential for Thursday evening’s storms to be on the strong side, but confidence isn’t high for the moment of writing this discussion. Check back with us as we evaluate more data and we’ll update you with the latest as we inch closer! Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region - leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return by Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region.

This spring pattern continues as we head into the following week as we continue to see seasonable temps as well as seasonable moisture. If April showers bring May flowers, will March showers bring us more April flowers? Heck, we already have March flowers - and we’d love to see them! Send us your spring flowers/tree bloom photos to wbko.com/photos to be featured on 13 News or on our website!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 75, Low 57, winds SW-13

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers and a few thunderstorms likely. High 68, Low 53, winds S-13

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 66, Low 45, winds W-10

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 68

Today’s Low: 53

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 90 (1910)

Record Low: 4 (1885)

Today’s Precip: T

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+3.02″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 23 / Small Particulate Matter: 25)

UV Index: Low (2)

Pollen Count: Moderate (8.7 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

