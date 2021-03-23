Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - The estate of Jeremy Marr who died while in police custody has filed a lawsuit against the city of Glasgow, the Glasgow Police Department and three police officers. The suit was filed through Marr’s widow and daughter.

Police initially said Marr was trying to break into a home on Cleveland Avenue in the early morning hours of April 14. Glasgow Police responded to the scene and tried to arrest the man when they say he had a medical episode. Marr was transported to T.J. Samson Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival.

MORE: KSP: Glasgow man dies after police try to arrest him for breaking into home

The family has told 13 News that Marr was trying to get help from the woman’s house.

After his death, 13 News obtained a video that appeared to show officers trying to restrain Marr. One officer was seen in the video apparently kneeing him in the side.

MORE: Group protests following death of Jeremy Marr, investigation still on-going

Following Marr’s death, the Kentucky State Police investigated the incident. The agency then handed off its findings to the Attorney General’s Office but the contents of the investigation have not been publicly revealed.

The lawsuit alleges that Marr was forcibly subdued by Glasgow Police Officers Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Sergeant Cameron Murrell, adding that the physical force used during the arrest resulted in Marr’s death.

“GPD’s actions were unconstitutional and an assault battery on Marr, causing the wrongful death of Marr,” states the lawsuit.

Attorney, Matt Cook with Kerrick Bachert in Bowling Green is representing the city of Glasgow in the case. Cook sent the following statement about the allegations in the lawsuit:

“On the morning of April 14, 2020, Glasgow Police Department was dispatched to a residence in response to a call from an elderly female resident who stated that an unknown male had entered her home without permission. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect responded that he was carrying a knife and appeared erratic, agitated, and paranoid. The responding officers attempted to calm the suspect and deescalate the situation. The suspect, Jeremy Marr, did not comply with police commands; Mr. Marr also became combative and resisted arrest. Mr. Marr was eventually subdued with non-deadly force and handcuffed. Mr. Marr subsequently experienced a medical event and emergency medical personnel attended to him and transported him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

We are confident that the evidence will show that the responding Glasgow police officers acted appropriately in response to Mr. Marr’s actions and that the claims asserted in the lawsuit are not well taken. Both the Kentucky State Police and the Special Prosecutor found no wrongdoing by the Glasgow officers. The Plaintiffs’ lawsuit will be aggressively defended.”

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.