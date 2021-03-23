Advertisement

WKU Athletics announces limited tickets for spring sports on sale

WKU Drops Doubleheader to North Dakota State
WKU Drops Doubleheader to North Dakota State(Hunter Smith)
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Capacity at Western Kentucky Baseball, Soccer, and Softball has increased to 50 percent. A limited amount of tickets will now be sold at the gate beginning an hour prior to each contest for the ticketed sports.

Tickets will strictly be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the ticket booth for each event. Soccer remains free admission this spring.

Ticket pricing for both baseball and softball will be $5 for an adult and $3 for children 12 and under.

Player pass lists will still be honored and remain the same size. Individuals on those lists will be guaranteed a spot in the stadium regardless of the number of walk-up tickets sold.

A temperature check will be required before fans will be allowed into the stadiums and face masks will be required at all times.

Fans can still opt to view WKU Soccer and Softball from Parking Structure 3 at their own risk. Parking information for those two sports can be found HERE.

Fans attending baseball games can park in Parking Structure 2 or the Supply Services Lot.

Limited concessions will be available for all three sports as well.

