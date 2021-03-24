Advertisement

B.J. Thomas diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving...
The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”(Source: AP Photo/Reed Saxon)
By Ed Payne
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 3:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Grammy winner B.J. Thomas has been diagnosed with stage four lung cancer.

The 78-year-old artist released a statement on social media saying the singer is receiving treatment at a local health care facility in Texas and is “hopeful for a complete recovery.”

“I’m so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you,” the singer said.

“I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you.”

Thomas is best known for his 1969 hit “Raindrops Keep Fallin’ On My Head,” which earned him the first of five Grammy Awards he would win during his career.

The song was inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014.

Thomas also scored hits with “Hooked on a Feeling” and “Rock and Roll Lullaby.”

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers
Joel Panhalker
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following pursuit on I-65
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
Camper fire on Shady Drive
Fire destroys camper on Shady Drive in Bowling Green

Latest News

Sheldon's Pharmacy
Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy receives limited supply of Moderna vaccine
President Joe Biden speaks about the southern border during a meeting in the State Dining Room...
LIVE: Women’s soccer stars join Biden to promote closing pay gap
FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Virginia Department of Corrections shows the...
Virginia, with 2nd-most executions, outlaws death penalty
Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, 21, was booked into jail murder charges a day after the mass shooting...
Survivor of Colorado victim: A hole ‘that won’t be filled’