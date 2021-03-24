Breezy, dry and warm Wednesday before storms roll in Thursday!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Breezy winds and light showers moved through the Commonwealth on Tuesday, but it didn’t affect temps! Today we’ll have even warmer air and drier air in place along with afternoon sunshine!

A warm Wednesday in store before we have storms move in on Thursday. (WBKO)

Wednesday starts with clouds before we go partly to mostly sunny by afternoon. That sunshine combined with breezy south/southwest winds, which could gust to around 30mph at times, will send temps soaring into the mid 70s! Skies stay fair Wednesday evening before an increase in clouds Wednesday night as our next storm system approaches.

Showers and storms return Thursday morning and looks to be soggy that could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! From midday into the early afternoon, there will be a lull in activity, which won’t bode well for the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible as energy and moisture in the atmosphere will be suitable for storms to develop with the largest threat of strong winds - but we also are tracking the threats of isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall. The timeline for these threats will be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time. High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast for most of the day with the activity. Stay with 13 News and the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as this forecast develops - and make sure you have a way to receive alerts!

Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region early Friday morning; leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region. Next week will be seasonable with highs in the mid 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Strong to severe storms are possible on Thursday - the primary threat will be strong winds, but we also can't rule out heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes. (WBKO)

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy, breezy and warmer. High 77. Low 57. Winds SW at 13 mph.

THURSDAY: Cloudy with t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Breezy. High 72. Low 53. Winds S at 15 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66. Low 45. Winds W at 8 mph.

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 92 (1929)

Record Low Today: 16 (1968)

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 39

Sunrise: 6:43 a.m.

Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Moderate (4 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: 45 minutes)

Pollen Count: High (9.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1604 Mold Spore Count)

Tuesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 68

Yesterday’s Low: 53

Yesterday’s Precip: TRACE

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.44″)

Yearly Precip: 13.80″ (+3.02″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

