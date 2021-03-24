Broadway United Methodist Church to hold Easter service at Hot Rods Ballpark

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local church is making up for last year’s missed Easter service in a big way.

Broadway United Methodist Church will hold its Easter Sunday service on April 4 at the Bowling Green Hotrods Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Adam Shourds says they usually have thousands of community members come to church on Easter and the stadium will give them a chance to spread out and be safe.

“Usually Easter, for us involves lots of services and trying to coordinate people in the building, which we do on a regular Sunday. But this was just a chance to kind of make it as safe as possible. And also to kind of make a good thing out of a challenge really to, to be able to be outside and it’s a great venue.”

You do not need a ticket in advance and can just show up. They will not be capping attendance.

“Last Easter, we were not able to meet in person. So this year, we’re going to try to make up for that in some ways and have a spot that’s safe for everybody where we can all just actually get together and where anybody could come, and you know, just to celebrate all the good things and the hope that we do have and to,” said Shourds.

