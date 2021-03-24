Advertisement

Broadway United Methodist Church to hold Easter service at Hot Rods Ballpark

By Kelly Dean
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A local church is making up for last year’s missed Easter service in a big way.

Broadway United Methodist Church will hold its Easter Sunday service on April 4 at the Bowling Green Hotrods Stadium at 10:30 a.m.

Pastor Adam Shourds says they usually have thousands of community members come to church on Easter and the stadium will give them a chance to spread out and be safe.

“Usually Easter, for us involves lots of services and trying to coordinate people in the building, which we do on a regular Sunday. But this was just a chance to kind of make it as safe as possible. And also to kind of make a good thing out of a challenge really to, to be able to be outside and it’s a great venue.”

You do not need a ticket in advance and can just show up. They will not be capping attendance.

“Last Easter, we were not able to meet in person. So this year, we’re going to try to make up for that in some ways and have a spot that’s safe for everybody where we can all just actually get together and where anybody could come, and you know, just to celebrate all the good things and the hope that we do have and to,” said Shourds.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
Joel Panhalker
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following pursuit on I-65
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line

Latest News

Head falls off Hazard's Mother Goose Inn
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police say the suspect picked up the case full of money, put it in her pocket, and left the...
Crime Stoppers: $1,800 Theft
Video grab from apparent Jeremy Marr arrest.
New details alleged in Jeremy Marr death as attorney speaks out
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?