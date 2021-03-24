Crime Stoppers: $1,800 Theft

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Police Department is investigating a theft that took place the afternoon of January 8, 2021 at Marathon Gas Station on Nashville Road.

Police say the victim reported that while in the store, he accidentally dropped $1,800 in a case out of his pocket when exiting.

Video surveillance shows a woman enter the store, pick the money up off the floor, place it in her pocket, and exit without trying to identify who the money may belong to. The woman was then seen getting into a small silver car and driving away without making any type of transaction with the store.

