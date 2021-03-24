First Alert Weather Day Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Wednesday was wonderful! Sunshine returned by afternoon, with southwest winds propelling temperatures to some of the warmest levels seen so far in 2021. But get ready for BIG changes Thursday!

Showers and storms return Thursday morning. The early part of the day looks soggy and could include some rumbles of thunder and gusty winds! From midday into the early afternoon, there will be a lull in activity, which won’t bode well for the afternoon. Strong to severe storms are possible as energy and moisture in the atmosphere will be suitable for storms to develop with the largest threat of strong winds - but we also are tracking the threats of isolated tornadoes and heavy rainfall. The timeline for these threats will be between 2 p.m. and 10 p.m. Central Daylight Time. High temps will still be in the upper 60s and low 70s, but skies will be overcast for most of the day with the activity. Stay with 13 News and the WBKO First Alert Weather Team as this forecast develops - and make sure you have a way to receive alerts!

Showers and storms continue Thursday night into Friday morning before exiting the region early Friday morning; leaving us with partly cloudy skies and slightly cooler conditions to end the work week. The weekend starts off dry, but isolated shower chances return Saturday night and Sunday with temperatures still steady in the mid-to-upper 60s and low 70s in the region. Next week will be seasonable with highs in the mid 60s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Breezy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may severe. High 72, Low 53, winds S-18, G-30

FRIDAY: Partly sunny, mild. High 66, Low 45, winds W-5

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. Slight chance of a shower late. High 75, Low 53, winds S-10

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Today’s High: 75

Today’s Low: 56

Normal High: 62

Normal Low: 39

Record High: 92 (1929)

Record Low: 16 (1968)

Today’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 13.8″ (+2.88″)

Today’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Today’s Sunset: 7:01 p.m.

Tomorrow’s Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 31 / Small Particulate Matter: 31)

UV Index: Mod (4)

Pollen Count: Moderate (9.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1323 Mold Spore Count)

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.