Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville

ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Barren River Drug Task Force, the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept., and the Scottsville Police Dept. executed a search warrant at 51 Hinton Ave apartment C2 in Scottsville, as the result of a drug investigation.

According to police, during a search of the residence, the DTF found approximately 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash police say they found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville, Ky. (Allen Co. Detention Center)

32-year-old Ashley D. Goosetree, 22-year-old Zachary Taylor, 25-year-old Jacob A. Smith, and 21-year-old Chelsey Scruggs, all of Scottsville, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree >/= 2 grams of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were taken to the Allen Co. Jail.

