Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Barren River Drug Task Force, the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept., and the Scottsville Police Dept. executed a search warrant at 51 Hinton Ave apartment C2 in Scottsville, as the result of a drug investigation.
According to police, during a search of the residence, the DTF found approximately 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.
32-year-old Ashley D. Goosetree, 22-year-old Zachary Taylor, 25-year-old Jacob A. Smith, and 21-year-old Chelsey Scruggs, all of Scottsville, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree >/= 2 grams of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
All four were taken to the Allen Co. Jail.
