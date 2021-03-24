Advertisement

Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville

(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all arrested on drug charges in Scottsville, Ky.(Allen Co. Detention Center)
By Kelly Austin
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLEN CO., Ky. (WBKO) - On Tuesday, the Barren River Drug Task Force, the Allen Co. Sheriff’s Dept., and the Scottsville Police Dept. executed a search warrant at 51 Hinton Ave apartment C2 in Scottsville, as the result of a drug investigation.

According to police, during a search of the residence, the DTF found approximately 15 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and cash.

Suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash police say they found...
Suspected crystal methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and cash police say they found during the execution of a search warrant at a residence in Scottsville, Ky.(Allen Co. Detention Center)

32-year-old Ashley D. Goosetree, 22-year-old Zachary Taylor, 25-year-old Jacob A. Smith, and 21-year-old Chelsey Scruggs, all of Scottsville, were arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance 1st degree >/= 2 grams of methamphetamine, Possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

All four were taken to the Allen Co. Jail.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Glasgow Police Department
Family of Jeremy Marr files lawsuit against Glasgow, police department and officers
Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
Joel Panhalker
Kentucky State Police arrest Tennessee man following pursuit on I-65
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line

Latest News

Head falls off Hazard's Mother Goose Inn
Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn
Police say the suspect picked up the case full of money, put it in her pocket, and left the...
Crime Stoppers: $1,800 Theft
Video grab from apparent Jeremy Marr arrest.
New details alleged in Jeremy Marr death as attorney speaks out
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?