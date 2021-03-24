Glasgow woman arrested on multiple traffic infractions and drug charges

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Glasgow woman was arrested after a traffic stop on New Glasgow Road.

Glasgow Police made contact with Della Cuzick of Glasgow. She gave them consent to search the vehicle where they found syringes, methamphetamine, and marijuana.

Police also noted that she had active warrants for her arrest. Cuzick was arrested on multiple traffic infractions as well as drug possession charges.

Cuzick has since been released.

