Greenwood headed to Fourth Region Championship game

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 23, 2021 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Greenwood Gators are headed back to the Region 4 championship game for the first time since 2008. This comes after their 63-39 win over Barren County.

The Gators were led by a dominant performance from Cade Stinnett who finished with 32 points on 12-18 shooting and 7 rebounds.

“He really led our team tonight,” said Greenwood Head Coach Will McCoy. “He’s had a heck of a season.”

Senior Marc Grant gave praise to Coach McCoy and the job he has been able to do since arriving at Greenwood

“It’s my second year at Greenwood and it just feels amazing because it’s coach McCoy’s second year and just to see what all he has done in two years it’s just an amazing feeling.”

The Gators will have the tough task of taking on the Bowling Green Purples in the Championship game. This will be the third meeting this season between these two teams with the Purples taking the first two.

The 4th Region Championship game will take place Wednesday, March 24. Tipoff scheduled for 6 PM at Diddle Arena.

