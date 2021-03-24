Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren County Sheriff’s Department says after a nearly two-month investigation, they charged Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes, both of Glasgow, with numerous sexual-related charges involving a juvenile.

The two were charged after Indictment warrants were issued through a Barren County Grand Jury.

Manthe was charged with Sexual Abuse 1st Degree; Sodomy 2nd degree; Human Trafficking- Commercial Sex Activity (victim under 18 years old); and six counts of Possession/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor.

Cordes was charged with Six counts of Possession/View Matter Portray Sexual Performance by Minor (complicity); and Human Trafficking- Commercial Sex Activity (victim under 18 YOA).

