Local hotel, hospitality industry starting to bounce back after devastating losses in 2020

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to the U.S. Travel Association, the United States took a $1.1 trillion hit when it comes to revenue from the travel industry in 2020.

The impacts of less travel were felt by local hotels in Bowling Green and across the region. Many hospitality employees lost their jobs as hotel occupancy drastically took a dip.

“A lot of our properties had to cut between 50 and 75 percent of their own staff, just so we could manage and stay afloat,” Telia Butler said. Butler is the Marriott Area Director of Sales with Anderson Hospitality Group.

Not only have government and health officials warned the public not to travel, but most events that bring people to stay in local hotels were also cancelled in 2020.

“It was debilitating to our industry. You know, when our occupancy was in the single digits on, I think nationwide the lowest occupancy, the very lowest, was back last year in April and nationwide it was 22 percent,” Kacie Hood, the manager of The Hyatt Place of Bowling Green, explained.

However, the hospitality industry is already seeing signs of bouncing back in 2021 since more people are starting to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Data from Destination Analyst shows that 61.9 percent of travelers have already had, or would be willing to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

“Now we’re back up to about 50% (occupancy) at this moment,” Butler said. “So we’ve seen this tremendous bump in occupancy, but it’s only because people are getting vaccinated and feeling much safer than they were last year, and they’re being told that it is safe to do so now.”

Hood has also noticed an increase in guests staying in her hotel over the last few weeks. “The last couple weekends have been more normal, but it’s a new normal. We have to still practice all the physical distancing so even though we’re full, the lobby is not necessarily full of people.”

More spring and summer events are starting to be put on the calendar, which helps with business as well.

“We’re having almost double the weddings. A lot of the events that are at Beech Bend Raceway, and the Corvette Museum and Motorsports Park are all coming back in person this year. So, we’re seeing a lot of bookings for those summer and fall events already,” Butler said.

Five local hotels under the Anderson Hospitality Group are now hiring for several positions after the recent increase in business. Walk-in interviews will be held on Thursday, March 25 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

“We’d be happy to interview you right there on the spot. We’ve got front desk, housekeeping, laundry, restaurant staff and kitchen staff, and some sales positions that we’re hiring for,” Butler explained.

