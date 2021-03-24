New details alleged in Jeremy Marr death as attorney speaks out

GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - 13 News has learned more information about the death of a man in Glasgow following a recent lawsuit, and now one of the attorneys is speaking out for the first time.

The estate of Jeremy Marr, who died while in police custody, has filed a lawsuit against the city of Glasgow, the Glasgow Police Department and three police officers.

A video obtained by 13 News shows Glasgow officers on the morning of April 14, 2020. The video appears to show officers repeatedly kneeing Marr on the side. Police initially said Marr was trying to break into a house on Cleveland Avenue in Glasgow. According to a new statement from the city’s attorney Matt Cook, when officers arrived, Marr reportedly stated he had a knife, was acting paranoid and then resisted arrest.

“A lot of the video that was taken by independent witnesses at the scene is pretty telling,” said David Broderick, who is representing Marr’s estate.

Authorities said Marr had a medical episode while being placed under arrest and have disclaimed that their actions caused his death.

“This suit is broad because we think the police officers absolutely used unreasonable force, that that force within a short period of time caused the death of Jeremy Marr,” said Broderick.

Broderick is representing Marr’s estate on behalf of his wife and daughter and says their evidence indicates Marr was tasered up to eleven times over the course of a few minutes.

“There is a serious issue about the use of tasers in this case,” said Broderick.

Broderick claims national cases made public over the year align with this one.

“Other cases involving excessive use by police officers have exacerbated the situation because those situations very, unfortunately, are consistent with our situation here.”

Meanwhile, Cook says after Marr resisted arrest, “he was eventually subdued with non-deadly force and handcuffed.”

Cook also stated, “Kentucky State Police and the Special Prosecutor found no wrongdoing by the Glasgow officers.”

Broderick responded to that portion of the statement and said the case was never presented to a Grand Jury.

Cook’s full statement regarding the allegations can be read below:

“On the morning of April 14, 2020, Glasgow Police Department was dispatched to a residence in response to a call from an elderly female resident who stated that an unknown male had entered her home without permission. Upon arrival at the scene, the suspect responded that he was carrying a knife and appeared erratic, agitated, and paranoid. The responding officers attempted to calm the suspect and de-escalate the situation. The suspect, Jeremy Marr, did not comply with police commands; Mr. Marr also became combative and resisted arrest. Mr. Marr was eventually subdued with non-deadly force and handcuffed. Mr. Marr subsequently experienced a medical event and emergency medical personnel attended to him and transported him to the hospital, where he later passed away.

We are confident that the evidence will show that the responding Glasgow police officers acted appropriately in response to Mr. Marr’s actions and that the claims asserted in the lawsuit are not well taken. Both the Kentucky State Police and the Special Prosecutor found no wrongdoing by the Glasgow officers. The Plaintiffs’ lawsuit will be aggressively defended.”

The full lawsuit against the Glasgow Police Department, city and three officers is below:

