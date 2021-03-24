Advertisement

Retreat Greenhouse in Glasgow prepares to open

Owner
Owner(Kaley Skaggs)
By Kaley Skaggs
Published: Mar. 24, 2021
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Retreat Greenhouse in Glasgow is busy getting ready to open its doors to the public.

“We are brand new! This is our very first season,” said Lori Poynter, the owner

They will sell vegetable plants, herbs, lots of flowers, and succulents.

Grow your own garden
Grow your own garden(Kaley Skaggs)

“If you are looking to start a garden, we have you covered. We have all your garden plants and vegetables,” said Poynter.

One thing they are most excited about is their container design. Lori tells 13 News she loves creating a beautiful container full of life and one must " just add water”.

“I was always a want to be gardener and I finally got to have some success when I put it in a container. So that is why we plan to offer small container gardens,” said Poynter.

Retreat Greenhouse will be opening on April 1, they are located on 3728 Tompkinsville Rd. Glasgow, KY 42141.

To find out more about what they have to offer click HERE.

