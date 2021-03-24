Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy receives limited supply of Moderna vaccine

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy is one of many independent Kentucky pharmacies that are administering the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine. Many local pharmacies are administering the one-dose J&J vaccine due to its ability to be easily stored at higher temperatures than its cousins Pfizer and Moderna.

13 News spoke with the owner and operator Steve Sheldon, about receiving an allocation of the Moderna vaccine. While his pharmacies received a limited number, Steve says his pharmacy and many other independently owned pharmacies are having weekly discussions with Dr. Steven Stack and the Kentucky Department for Public Health about allocating additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine for administration at local pharmacies.

ANNOUNCEMENT A one time shipment of Moderna COVID vaccines have arrived at our Fairview location in Kentucky!! We are... Posted by Sheldon's Express Pharmacy on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

“It’s a huge component to really launch the vaccine out all over the state of Kentucky. There are independent pharmacies all across the state that serve their community. And they know their community. Again, I think you brought it up, everybody’s very comfortable with their pharmacists, nine out of 10 times, they know them by the first name,” said Sheldon. “We have this service we want to offer you, and it just becomes more comfortable, you get a lot more questions that are more intimate that you can answer.”

Sheldon says his pharmacy locations are able to safely store the Moderna vaccine at its required temperature of 36° to 46°F. But says it makes sense that the state is allowing independent pharmacies the ability to administer the J&J one dose vaccine as refrigeration requirements are lower.

“We have below freezing capacity to be able to store Moderna. I believe the state’s approach to this and makes sense is that the independent pharmacies would get the Johnson and Johnson for the most part, since that only requires refrigeration. It’s a one-shot deal. But again, it’s all about getting into the people that need it. So the state has a job to try to redistribute and balance out the supply to the people that need it,” said Sheldon.

Sheldon says it’s up to the state to allocate vaccines and redistribute them where necessary, but says independent pharmacies won’t know how many doses of either vaccine they’ll receive until the announcement is made from the state level.

“The state has a job to try to redistribute and balance out the supply to the people that need it--Your independent pharmacists can be part of what of that answer,” said Sheldon.

You can schedule an appointment or learn more by clicking here to go to Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy website.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.