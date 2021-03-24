Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Bowling Green’s new Texas Roadhouse, at 3353 Nell O’Bryan Court, opens Monday, April 5.

But before the first guest walks in the door, the restaurant will roll out the red, white and blue carpet for several local organizations.

Next week, as the restaurant trains new cooks, meat cutters and other kitchen members, local first responders and employees at multiple local non-profit organizations workers will be first to try the restaurant’s legendary steaks, fall-off-the-bone ribs and made-from-scratch sides.

Prior to opening, the restaurant will host invitation-only pre-opening events and raise money for CASA of South Central Kentucky and Potter’s Children’s Home and Family Ministries.

The fundraisers are not open to the public, but media is welcome.

“Being a strong community partner is part of our mission,” says Managing Partner James Walrath. “These organizations both serve as a lifeline for children and families across this region. We’ll do whatever we can to support these amazing charities to provide basic needs and support to those who need help.”

Thanks to QR code technology, dine-in guests can enjoy fall-off-the-bone ribs and hearty steaks without ever touching a menu or a receipt.

While waiting for a table, guests will have the option to wait outside, or in their cars and receive a text when their table is ready.

The restaurant’s new touchless digital menus allows diners to scan a barcode and view the full menu on their smart phones.

Guests simply scan a code and the menu instantly appears on their personal smart phones.

At the end of the meal, guests can also pay directly from their smartphone.

“The health and safety of our guests and Roadies (employees) is and always will be our top priority,” says Walrath.

Texas Roadhouse is always looking for legendary team members.

Those interested in employment are encouraged to apply online at apply.texasroadhouse.com

The restaurant will be open for dinner only Monday through Thursday from 3:30 –10:00 p.m., and for lunch and dinner Friday and Saturday, 11:30 a.m. – 11:00 p.m. and Sunday, 11:30 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

