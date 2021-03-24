Woman recognized for work with Hispanic community, minority groups

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - March is Women’s History Month and WBKO is recognizing a few of the women in our community who will be recognized March 25 at the virtual Women of Achievement Awards.

Julia Rivas moved to Bowling Green when she was 16 years old. Originally from El Salvador, Rivas graduated from Warren Central High School in 2006 and continued her education at Western Kentucky University. While a student at WKU she helped establish Hilltopper Organization of Latin American Students (HOLAS), which celebrates Hispanic culture and helps organize support for needy communities. She also founded the organization H.O.P.E., an acronym for Hispanic Organization for the Promotion of Education.

Rivas has helped set up classroom visits with minority students at local junior high and high schools to promote the value of seeking higher education. She also spearheaded the creation of a $33,000 endowment scholarship to help Latino/Hispanic students attend WKU and SKYCTC and more easily access a college education.

Rivas also works with ISEC, the Intercultural Student Engagement Center, to help students of color navigate their academic careers on the Hill. She is a board member at For a Real Change, Inc. and mentors young men of color. She and her husband have raised funds to help build a school in El Salvador.

Her nomination says “Julia is an inspiration to me. She unselfishly pours herself back into her communities, lifting up those around her by always promoting their best interests, especially when it comes to education. There are few people who I can think of who would be as deserving as her to receive this award.”

The virtual Women of Achievement awards is March 25 at 6:00 p.m. here.

