Beshear vetoes bill aiming to create scholarship tax credits

Gov. Andy Beshear calls a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for...
Gov. Andy Beshear calls a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for private school tuition an unconstitutional attack on public education.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for private school tuition. He calls it an unconstitutional attack on public education. Public education advocates denounced the proposal leading up to the veto Wednesday. But the embattled bill could still become law if the Republican-led legislature overrides the veto next week. The bill’s advocates say opponents are using ‘scare tactics.’ The measure would create new accounts to pay for education expenses, including private school tuition in highly populated counties. The accounts would be backed by private donors who would receive tax credits.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

