BRDHD vaccinating individuals aged 18 and up

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Barren River District Health Department is currently administering COVID-19 vaccines for individuals 18 years of age and older in all eight county clinics.

As of Thursday, BRDHD will schedule appointments for April for 18 years of age and older. Officials said due to vaccine supply, vaccine clinics will occur on specific days for each county. Once the appointments are full for April, appointments will be scheduled in mid-April for the month of May.

To schedule an appointment online click here. Those without internet access and do not have someone to assist with the online process are asked to call BRDHD between 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday at 270-781-8039 and press option 1.

To view all regional vaccination sites in your area, click here. The KY COVID-19 Hotline (800) 722-5725 can answer general COVID-19 vaccine questions.

