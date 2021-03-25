Congress talks gun reform, gun owners say reform is not the answer

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Following the mass shootings in Boulder, Colorado and Atlanta, Georgia, lawmakers are meeting about possible gun reform legislation, but ironically the topic was already slated on the calendar.

Both gun owners and those calling for change are speaking out on the matter.

“It takes a good guy with a gun to stop a bad guy with a gun,” said Sherwood Davis, owner of Sherwood’s Guns in Bowling Green. “If that guy in Colorado had walked into a department store here in Kentucky, where every third person might be armed, it never would have went that far, that many people wouldn’t have died,” said Davis.

That’s the sentiment of a lot of gun advocates as a democratic majority congress discusses the possibility of new gun reform legislation.

“We prefer our Republican colleagues to work with us on these things. Many of the things I mentioned are bi-partisan in the sense that a majority of Republicans support them,” said Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

While the topic of gun reform was already on the Senate calendar to discuss, it’s become more heightened on the heels of the Boulder, Colorado shooting that killed ten.

“Are we going to do background checks on knives? I mean, it doesn’t have anything to do with apparatus,” expressed Davis.

Davis owns a local gun shop that has been around two decades and says it’s not about the gun, but rather the person.

“What makes you think that they’re going to abide by any law you create, that would stop them from having a gun. It’s already against the law to murder,” he said.

In addition to gun safety measures, President Biden has called for the ban of assault-style weapons.

“Without a doubt, I think people should be able to own an AR-15 or any other rifle they choose,” expressed Davis.

AR-15 style weapons were used in eleven major U.S. shootings, according to Politico.

People for more gun laws are calling for the legislation.

“We need to start putting in place laws that make it harder for those who are a risk of themselves or others to be able to pull off that risk,” said Fred Guttenberg, father of one of the Parkland shooting victims.

According to Gun Violence Archive, from 2019 to 2020 there were 194 mass shootings (four or more people shot). Compared to the year before, 2018 to 2019, there were only 81. However, the reason for the uptick is unclear.

Davis adds that rather than gun reform, current laws just need to be better enforced.

The last large piece of gun reform legislation was 1994, but that only lasted ten years. The White House is weighing whether to issue a number of gun safety measures through executive action, as Congress is unlikely to make any quick moves.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.