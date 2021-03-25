Police arrest ‘potentially armed and dangerous’ man at UK Hospital

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police have released more details about the situation at UK Hospital.

University of Kentucky Police Chief Joe Monroe said in a press conference that had received information from Versailles police that a potentially armed and dangerous person was coming to the hospital to visit a family member.

UK Police were able to stop the man, identified as Bryan Carroll, at the hospital without incident and arrest him.

Police say Carroll had weapons and body armor on him and suspected explosive devices were found in his vehicle.

Old mug shot of Bryan Carroll. (Woodford Co. Sheriff's Office)

People were asked to avoid the area around the UK Hospital emergency room while hazmat crews checked it out. The FBI and ATF both responded to the scene to help.

We’re told the all-clear has been given and the hospital has returned to normal operations.

Nicholasville Road/South Limestone, near the hospital’s emergency department, was closed while crews worked the scene. The road has reopened.

Carroll is facing state and federal charges.

