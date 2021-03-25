FIRST ALERT - Strong to severe storms today!

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After a gorgeous early summer-like Wednesday with temperatures in the mid 70s and afternoon sunshine, we have a not-so-nice forecast in store with severe potential.

Strong winds and a few tornadoes are possible threats associated with strong to severe storms for today! (WBKO)

Thursday will be an active weather day as a complex system will bring the threat for severe weather through the southeast, Tennessee Valley and Ohio Valley. A detailed timeline on what to expect can be found below:

6:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms could bring moderate to heavy rainfall as well as frequent lightning/thunder. Gusty winds will be associated with these storms as well, but we do not anticipate severe storms with this wave of moisture. Temperatures will be in the mid 50s going into the low-to-mid 60s by the lunch hour.

11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.: Partly to mostly cloudy skies. A few stray showers are possible, but most will be dry and windy! Winds will be out of the south between 15-25 miles per hour with gusts reaching 40 miles per hour plus! Temperatures will go into the upper 60s and low 70s.

2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.: Scattered strong to severe storms will develop with daytime heating and strong southerly winds. These will be discrete cells that could produce tornadoes, damaging wind gusts in excess of 60 miles per hour and marginal hail. Locally heavy rainfall is also possible.

7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.: A line of storms from the west will trek eastward. This will also have a line of moderate to heavy rainfall in addition to the potential of straight-line winds. A few tornadoes could also develop along this main line, and given that this will be after sunset will be concerning. Small hail may also develop, but is not a primary threat with this line of storms.

Remember, a WATCH means that the ingredients for the severe weather/tornado are there, but there is no immediate danger. A WATCH is the time to prepare and be on extra guard. When a WARNING is issued, that is when you must take immediate action and go to your tornado safe space. You want to be in the lowest level of the building you’re in and the furthest away from windows/exterior walls. Also have a way to receive alerts, from the WBKO First Alert Weather app AND a NOAA All Hazards weather radio! Details on how to be weather aware can be found below:

Have a way to receive alerts and know where your safe space and emergency kit is! (WBKO)

After Thursday evening, a few showers and storms will be around before midnight, and beyond midnight skies will become partly to mostly cloudy. Overnight lows will slip into the lower 50s. By Friday, skies will slowly decrease during the day with highs only in the mid-to-lower 60s in south-central Kentucky. The quiet weather doesn’t last long, because we are tracking more showers and storms that will return on Saturday afternoon and overnight in the region - a few of which could be on the stronger side. Highs Saturday will be in the mid 70s with breezy southerly winds. Sunday will remain breezy with winds out of the northwest. Showers will be present in the morning hours, but skies will become partly cloudy later in the day. Highs will once again fall down in the lower 60s.

Looking ahead to next week, Monday will be sunny with highs near average in the mid 60s! Tuesday will see clouds increasing along with warm south winds to push highs in the upper 60s along with stray showers late. Then, more showers are present as we slide into Wednesday with temps falling back in the mid 60s. Long range computer models going beyond the 7 day forecast indicate that we will see above average temperatures along with below average moisture, so a break from the showers and storms along with warm air is on the horizon! If anything changes, we will let you know here first on 13 News! For the latest, stay with us on the air, online and on the WBKO First Alert Weather app, free in all app stores!

Bowling Green 3 day forecast:

THURSDAY: Cloudy with t-storms likely. Some could be severe. Windy. High 70. Low 53. Winds S at 18 mph.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy. High 66. Low 45. Winds W at 5 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly cloudy with isolated storms possible. High 75. Low 56. Winds S at 12 mph.

Thursday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Record High Today: 90 (1929, 1907)

Record Low Today: 20 (1960)

Normal High: 63

Normal Low: 39

Sunrise: 6:41 a.m.

Sunset: 7:02 p.m.

Health & Allergies:

Air Quality: Good (Ozone Count: 27 / Small Particulate Matter: 42)

UV Index: Low (2 - Sunburn Time if Unprotected: N/A minutes)

Pollen Count: Low (3.0 - Trees)

Mold Count: Low (1604 Mold Spore Count)

Wednesday’s Climate Info for Bowling Green:

Yesterday’s High: 75

Yesterday’s Low: 53

Yesterday’s Precip: 0.00″

Monthly Precip: 1.77″ (-1.58″)

Yearly Precip: 13.80″ (+2.88″)

Yesterday’s Snowfall: 0.0″

Seasonal Snowfall: 8.8″

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.