Fishing prohibited at Audubon State Park during reconstruction project

HENDERSON, Ky. (AP) - Officials say boating and fishing won’t be allowed at John James Audubon State Park in western Kentucky while the lake is lowered for an ongoing reconstruction project.

A statement from the Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet said the general public will be restricted from accessing areas around the lake at the park in Henderson.

The lake levee project aims to bring the structure into compliance with the state’s current dam safety regulations.

The second phase of the project includes construction of a new service spillway and downstream buttress. The lake will remain at a lower level until the project is completed later this year.

