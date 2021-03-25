Advertisement

Gov. Beshear says the positivity rate continues to decrease as more Kentuckians become eligible for the vaccine

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Gov. Andy Beshear said all Kentuckians 50 and older become eligible for the three vaccines.

By April 12, all Kentuckians 16 and older will be eligible to sign up for vaccination appointments.

“Every day, as more Kentuckians are vaccinated, we get closer to our goal of defeating COVID-19,” said Gov. Beshear. “We’re not just going to meet the president’s goal that every American adult will be able to sign up for vaccination appointments by May 1, we’re going to beat that goal by more than two weeks at least.”

Gov. Andy Beshear announced 695 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total of 422,694 to cases.

438 Kentuckians remain hospitalized with 103 in the ICU, 87 remain on a ventilator. The state’s positivity rate is 2.85%.

The governor also announced 24 new deaths. The state reported 25 new audit deaths. This brings the state’s death toll to 5,863.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

