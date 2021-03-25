Advertisement

Head falls off of Hazard’s Mother Goose Inn

Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 8:05 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Wednesday afternoon, the head fell off of Hazard’s iconic Mother Goose Inn around 3:33 p.m.

The building, which was already struggling with a combination of age and damage from the ice storms, had been trying to raise money for structural repairs.

Owner Alice McIntosh says the goose was given to her in trust by her aunt and uncle but says her aunt and uncle would probably tell her it will be alright.

It is unknown what led to the collapse at this time.

A man from the Kentucky Heritage Council in Frankfort plans to stop by next week to see how they can help restore the goose and build a new head.

“They’re coming Monday and he says that we can fix it says he says that he is going to help us fix it he’s going to bring an architect which I don’t know how that will work today but they’re coming Monday he said that’s what they do and they will us fix it and they will get its head fixed,” said McIntosh.

