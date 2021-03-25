Advertisement

Juvenile justice commissioner fired following investigation

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets...
Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets Wednesday night in response to open records requests. A letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whethers on March 23 informs Harris of her immediate termination.(Kentucky Department of Juvenile Justice)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — State personnel records say Kentucky’s juvenile justice commissioner has been fired following an investigation into allegations of harassment and bullying. Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets Wednesday night in response to open records requests. A letter from Personnel Secretary Gerina D. Whethers on March 23 informs Harris of her immediate termination. The investigative report says Harris frequently engaged in conduct that was “threatening, offensive and unwelcome” and her actions created a toxic environment. Harris disputed the findings. She said the investigation was incomplete and unfairly impugns her character.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?

Latest News

Kentucky Coronavirus
Watch Live: Gov. Beshear gives COVID-19 update
COVID Vaccine
BRDHD vaccinating individuals aged 18 and up
Tracking potential energy for storms to develop later today.
FIRST ALERT - Scattered showers and storms redevelop this afternoon!
Gov. Andy Beshear calls a measure that would allow limited use of scholarship tax credits for...
Beshear vetoes bill aiming to create scholarship tax credits