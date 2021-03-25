Missing Bowling Green teen could be in Murray
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MURRAY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police believe Roman Jones, a missing 14-year-old boy from Bowling Green, may be in or around the Murray area.
Jones was reported missing in August 2020. He is described as a 5′7 male weighing 132lbs with two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.
Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621, Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or your local police department.
Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.