Missing Bowling Green teen could be in Murray

MURRAY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police believe Roman Jones, a missing 14-year-old boy from Bowling Green, may be in or around the Murray area.

Jones was reported missing in August 2020. He is described as a 5′7 male weighing 132lbs with two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621, Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or your local police department.

