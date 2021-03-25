Advertisement

Missing Bowling Green teen could be in Murray

Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.
Bowling Green Police are asking the public for their help finding a missing teen.(BGPD)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MURRAY, Ky. (WBKO) - Police believe Roman Jones, a missing 14-year-old boy from Bowling Green, may be in or around the Murray area.

Jones was reported missing in August 2020. He is described as a 5′7 male weighing 132lbs with two small cross tattoos on his left forearm.

Anyone with information about his location is asked to call Murray Police Department at 270-753-1621, Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4000 or your local police department.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line
With social trending with #TeamPfizer and #TeamModerna, does there appear to be a trend on...
Pfizer vs. Moderna: What’s different?

Latest News

Gov. Andy Beshear’s administration released the records of LaShana M. Harris to news outlets...
Juvenile justice commissioner fired following investigation
Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy is helping our most vulnerable population receive the COVID-19...
Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy vaccinates homebound seniors
Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, TN.
Stolen vehicle from Tennessee results in arrest of a man in Glasgow
Fishing prohibited at Audubon State Park during reconstruction project