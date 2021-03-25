Outstanding women to be recognized virtually this Thursday

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 28th Annual Women of Achievement Awards will take place virtually on Facebook on Thursday.

The awards recognize women in the community who made outstanding strides in different areas.

Among those being recognized, is one of our very own, Laura Rogers.

Alice Waddell, the Executive Director at the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission spoke on why Laura is being recognized.

“Well, her work with WBKO has been outstanding. She’s kinda really like a household item, you know, people see her every day around midday and listen to how she presents the people Bowling Green with what’s going on in Bowling Green, and one of her most outstanding qualities is that she makes everybody feel so comfortable when they come to the station for interviews.”

The virtual Women of Achievement awards is March 25 at 6:00 p.m. here.

