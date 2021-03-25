Advertisement

Outstanding women to be recognized virtually this Thursday

By Ana Medina
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 11:42 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The 28th Annual Women of Achievement Awards will take place virtually on Facebook on Thursday.

The awards recognize women in the community who made outstanding strides in different areas.

Among those being recognized, is one of our very own, Laura Rogers.

Alice Waddell, the Executive Director at the Bowling Green Human Rights Commission spoke on why Laura is being recognized.

“Well, her work with WBKO has been outstanding. She’s kinda really like a household item, you know, people see her every day around midday and listen to how she presents the people Bowling Green with what’s going on in Bowling Green, and one of her most outstanding qualities is that she makes everybody feel so comfortable when they come to the station for interviews.”

The virtual Women of Achievement awards is March 25 at 6:00 p.m. here.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come

Latest News

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Sheriff: Barren County child was also paid in human trafficking incident
Warren County Sheriff's Office creates signs to identify 'traffic enforcement zone'
Warren County Sheriff’s Office continues to combat speeding with traffic enforcement initiative
Governor Beshear takes action on education bills
Gov. Beshear takes action on several education bills, vetoes school choice bill
Couple indicted on human trafficking charge of victim under 18
Couple indicted on human trafficking charge of victim under 18