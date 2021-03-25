Ron Sowell retiring after 36 year long career with Med Center Health.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -The Executive Vice President of Med Center Health will be saying goodbye next week after a 36-year long career.

“I certainly have mixed emotions about retirement. It has been a true honor to work here at Med Center Health over the last 36 years and play a small role in the growth that we’ve seen in this organization. As we’ve moved from one hospital when I first came here back in 1985, to now a system of six hospitals across South Central Kentucky. So I’m going to miss my work family here. As we prepare for this transition into retirement, Dr. Sowell and I are a little unsure as to what we’re going to do, but we’re looking forward to it. And I’m looking forward to seeing how this organization continues to grow with serve South Central Kentucky,” said Ron Sowell, Executive Vice President.

Ron Sowell grew up in Bowling Green and was even born in the building where he now works.

“I actually was born in the building where my office is located. So in the last 65 years, I guess some could say I haven’t gone very far, I’ve just kind of come around the hallway,” added Sowell.

Throughout his career with Med Center Health Sowell has had the privilege to watch and help it grow from the small hospital on the hill to the 6 campuses it has today.

“When I think about the major accomplishments that we’ve had over the last six years or 36 years it, it certainly would be talking about the growth and the number of hospitals that are part of our system, the number of services, the technology that we’re able to offer across South Central Kentucky. But when you get outside the walls of the hospital, you know, I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention things that we’ve been able to do through our foundation, like creating the community health clinic, and the dental clinic and building the hospitality house. Then this major transformation that we see along the 31-W Bypass where we built the new buildings for the WKU School of Nursing and the WkU School of Physical Therapy. Then most recently, the UK College of Medicine. We’ve transformed what was a small city-county hospital on top of reservoir Hill into an academic medical center,” Sowell added.

As he transitions into retirement he is unsure of how he will spend all of his free time.

“I’ve got mixed emotions, you know, all I’ve ever done in my life, it seems like is work. I began working at Sue’s Dairy Dip when I was 14 years old, which is right now adjacent to our campuses, we’ve expanded. It’s just kind of strange to be thinking about the fact that I’m going to wake up on April the first and be unemployed for the first time in a long time,” Sowell added.

Sowell’s last day will be March 31.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.