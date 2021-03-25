Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy vaccinates homebound seniors

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy is helping our most vulnerable population receive the COVID-19 vaccinate.

Members of Sheldon’s Express Pharmacy vaccinated homebound seniors who had registered for the vaccine at their pharmacies. Owner Steve Sheldon says the most at risk population was their number one priority.

“Our very first thing we did before we gave to anybody was we went through our delivery logs and look for those people that could not get out and could not find a way to get here. And we literally went to their homes and gave them vaccines. So that was the way we approached it,” said Sheldon.

“Our pharmacists actually got in a car with a technician and drove to their home and got out and went in and gave the injection right there on their couches or their recliners or wherever they were at. Many of these folks were not mobile and couldn’t get out. And were afraid. A lot of tears were shed, you know, just them thinking that they were going to get left out altogether. So it was a special moment,” said Sheldon.

