Sheriff: Barren County child was also paid in human trafficking incident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Officials with the Barren County Sheriff’s Department said after a nearly two-month investigation, they charged Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes, both of Glasgow, with numerous sexual-related charges involving a child under the age of 18.

“It was not a runaway, it was not missing juvenile. This was an agreed upon transaction between the juvenile’s custody elders and another state.” Barren County Sheriff Kent Keen said.

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes are now facing multiple sexual related charges including human trafficking of a juvenile victim under 18.

“Our local social service agency came to one of the detectives with some information and detectives went to the house for an interview, and that just led on to some information. Total duration we worked about two months on it, and then we’ve revealed a lot of other things through some of the cell phones and the material that was confiscated in the search warrant. So that led to charges that went for the grand jury and the commonwealth,” Keen said.

Sheriff Kent Keen said during the investigation they found that all parties involved knew some information about the crime.

Keen added, “there was some money exchange with the fact of a juvenile coming from a friend out of state, so that was one of the major identifiers in this case that they had agreed upon a price for this juvenile to come back to Kentucky with them, and they also, they paid the juvenile.”

When asked how Manthe and Cordes knew the victim Sheriff Kent Keen says this was not your typical social media scenario.

“I think they had a previous knowledge of each other, that I don’t think there was a lot of internet traffic necessarily other than just communication between them. It’s not like the scenario where you hear about in some of the cases, where it’s advertised, and people log on to some type of website, it wasn’t like that.”

Alaina Caswell of Phoenix Rising says her organization tries to educate others and help victims of human trafficking. She says one of the main things we need to look out for are the signs that someone could be a victim.

“I feel like a lot of the public thinks that human trafficking is just like, you’re snatched up in a white van, and like that type of situation. But I think it’s more common, you know, like this, where, like, they, they know, the victim, and it’s someone close to them, that lets this happen to them, and I think people just really need to be aware of that, that it’s those closer to you, that really put you at risk,” said Caswell.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.