Stolen vehicle from Tennessee results in arrest of a man in Glasgow

Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, TN.
Joshua Hartigan of Westmoreland, TN.(Barren County Detention Center)
By WBKO News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GLASGOW, Ky. (WBKO) - A Westmoreland, Tennessee man was arrested after Glasgow Police conducted an investigation into a stolen vehicle.

A vehicle with no registration was found on S L Rogers Boulevard. Police determined the vehicle had been stolen from Lebanon, Tennessee.

Joshua S. Hartigan was charged with a handful of vehicle theft charges.

