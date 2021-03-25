The Bowling Green Purples headed to the KY Sweet 16 after winning the 4th Region Title

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples are headed back to the state tournament for the first time in four years. This comes after they took home the 4th Region Title with a 57-49 win over the Greenwood Gators.

Head Coach D.G. Sherill leads the Purples back to the KY Sweet 16 for the first time since he last roamed the sidelines.

“It’s kind of hard to describe because I feel that we have a bunch of young men that really worked their tales off the three years I was out,” said coach Sherill. “They have been in this moment and they did a great job. I told them before we played tonight what is your legacy going to be. What do you want to be remembered for? I really couldn’t think of a better group of young men to travel to Rupp Arena with to represent our school and our region.”

The Purples will face off against the 2nd Region Champions in the first round of the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.