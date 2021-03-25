Advertisement

The Bowling Green Purples headed to the KY Sweet 16 after winning the 4th Region Title

By Jeff Lightsy
Published: Mar. 24, 2021 at 10:31 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Bowling Green Purples are headed back to the state tournament for the first time in four years. This comes after they took home the 4th Region Title with a 57-49 win over the Greenwood Gators.

Head Coach D.G. Sherill leads the Purples back to the KY Sweet 16 for the first time since he last roamed the sidelines.

“It’s kind of hard to describe because I feel that we have a bunch of young men that really worked their tales off the three years I was out,” said coach Sherill. “They have been in this moment and they did a great job. I told them before we played tonight what is your legacy going to be. What do you want to be remembered for? I really couldn’t think of a better group of young men to travel to Rupp Arena with to represent our school and our region.”

The Purples will face off against the 2nd Region Champions in the first round of the state tournament.

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Micah Manthe and Danielle Cordes
Authorities: Two arrested for Human Trafficking of a minor in Barren County
(l-r) Zachary Taylor, 22; Chelsey Scruggs, 21; Jacob A. Smith, 25; Ashley D. Goosetree, 32 all...
Four arrested on drug charges in Scottsville
Kentucky State Police are heading to an officer-involved shooting in Russellville.
Three semi trucks close lane of I65 at the state line
Texas Road House
Texas Roadhouse brings 265 new jobs to Bowling Green
Beshear signs bills into laws, vetoes three Tuesday.
Beshear signs ten new bills into law, vetoes three, more to come

Latest News

Bowling Green vs Greenwood 4th Region Championship
Bowling Green vs Greenwood 4th Region Championship
Greenwood vs Barren County
Greenwood headed to Fourth Region Championship game
WKU Drops Doubleheader to North Dakota State
WKU Athletics announces limited tickets for spring sports on sale
Bowling Green defeat ACS 53-38 to advance to the 4th Region Championship game.
Purples hold off ACS; advance to 4th Region Title game