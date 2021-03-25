The Medical Center at Scottsville administers 1000th vaccine to Cal Turner Rehab resident

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Medical Center at Scottsville administered their 1000th vaccine on Thursday to a resident at Cal Turner Rehab.

Earl Dinkins received that noteworthy milestone, his shot of hope, as his family spoke with 13 News about his experience.

“We haven’t been able to visit with him over the last year other than through the window. He’s a very important part of our family. And we really want to be able to visit and give him a big hug on a more regular basis,” said Earl’s Niece, Bonnie Caldwell.

The Medical Center at Scottsville has officially distributed 1,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine! Mr. Earl Dinkins, a resident of Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care, was the proud recipient. #shotofhope Posted by Med Center Health on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Bonnie told 13 News that Earl was looking forward to receiving his vaccine so he could once again see his family as usual.

Jacqueline Woodward is the administrator for Cal Turner Rehab and Specialty Care. Woodward herself knowing firsthand experience the impact of the COVID-19 vaccine. Bonnie and her family are all careered healthcare workers, Bonnie’s husband Gary Woodward, was a frontline hero--who unfortunately contracted COVID-19.

“It just overwhelms me that one of our residents is the one to get that 1000th vaccine. It is a long time coming. And this has been something that’s been very close to my heart,” said Woodward.

The Medical Center at Scottsville administered their 1000th vaccine to Cal Turner Rehab resident, Earl Dinkins today.... Posted by Brandon Jarrett on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.