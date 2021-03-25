View From The Hill: Incoming freshmen at WKU encouraged to apply for Living Learning Programs

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Instant friends, support system and deep connections.

Sounds like a recipe for success for an incoming college freshman.

It’s also what Living and Learning programs are all about, and WKU’s new residence halls will offer them in abundance.

“The priority deadline is quickly approaching for WKU students to apply for housing. It’s the first chance for WKU freshman to be part of a Living Learning Community here at either Normal or Regents Hall.”

“It’s a support system right off the bat and sometimes when you come in your freshman year you don’t find those things right off the bat.”

Juniors Trey Sims and Ryker Boehm met in Bemis Lawrence Hall their freshman year as part of the Engineering Living, Learning Community.

“You’ve got the whole floor that’s doing the same classes and the same work so there’s always somebody to help out and somebody to be there for you.”

Normal Hall and Regents Hall are set to open this fall with Living and Learning programs representing each of WKU’s colleges.

“I would say it’s probably one of the better choices you would make freshman year. You’re all going through the same things and you’re going through the same challenges.”

“We have two study room spaces. One is more group study based and ….”

Program Specialist Kirsten Hooks, who will live in Normal Hall, says Housing was very intentional about placing R.A’s in the building.

“We actually placed our RA’s for Normal and Regents first so that their majors would be as specific to the LLP as possible. "

More than a dozen Academic Based programs are being offered this fall.

“Most of our academic based living learning programs have at least one pod which is 25 beds with some of our larger programs like Nursing and Agriculture and Engineering having upwards of 48 and larger beds.”

Ryker says it’s an opportunity freshmen shouldn’t pass up. He says his college experience would have been very different without the living learning program.

“I wouldn’t have met people like Trey. I wouldn’t have met other mechanical engineering majors and then especially with the faculty. I wouldn’t have made any sort of connections.”

To see a list of all the Living Learning programs offered visit www.wku.edu/housing/communities

